Fatal accident with Porsche and child

This time, alcohol was not involved in the devastating accident. It doesn't have to be, because excessive speed alone is enough to cause a catastrophe! This was clearly demonstrated to a man from Murau (43) on St. Lambrechter Straße. The man was driving his Porsche at the end of July last year and had his six-year-old daughter with him. Instead of sticking to the rules, he stepped on the gas despite the wet road - and lost control of his car in the Forst district!