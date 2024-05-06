Vorteilswelt
Driving too fast

Fatal accident with Porsche and child

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 06:00

At the end of July last year, a man from Murau (43) was driving his Porsche far too fast on the wet L 502. What's more, his young daughter was sitting in the sports car. Devastating! He lost control of the car and caused an accident in which one person was killed. Now he is on trial.

This time, alcohol was not involved in the devastating accident. It doesn't have to be, because excessive speed alone is enough to cause a catastrophe! This was clearly demonstrated to a man from Murau (43) on St. Lambrechter Straße. The man was driving his Porsche at the end of July last year and had his six-year-old daughter with him. Instead of sticking to the rules, he stepped on the gas despite the wet road - and lost control of his car in the Forst district!

Crashed head-on into a car
He veered into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the oncoming car of an 82-year-old Carinthian. As a result, the Porsche was thrown backwards onto the rising embankment and only came to a standstill in the ditch 40 meters further on.

There was no rescue for the 82-year-old man, the force of the impact and his injuries were too great - he died. The driver of the car involved in the accident suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. The six-year-old girl who witnessed the accident escaped with minor injuries. Her father will soon have to answer to the criminal court in Leoben for gross negligence manslaughter.

Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
