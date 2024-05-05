Gabalier in Lignano
Beach party: Tutto Gas is followed by folk rock’n’roll
Hot party summer on the Upper Adriatic: just four weeks after the Whitsun weekend, Andreas Gabalier will be creating a great atmosphere with a beach concert in Lignano! Fans and hoteliers are ready.
"I sing a Liad für di, am Strand von Ligi" - in this case it won't just be a song that Austria's folk rock'n'roller will be performing on June 14 on Bell'Italia beach in Lignano. Because four weeks after the infamous Whitsun party weekend, Andreas Gabalier will be creating a red-white-red atmosphere with a concert in the Italian seaside resort.
"I'm really looking forward to the event. As a Styrian and Italy fan, I've been going to Lignano regularly since my youth. And of course my lads and I also celebrated down there at Whitsun. It was an advantage to have older friends with driving licenses. Even if it wasn't called 'Tutto Gas' back then," says the musician, who is now in Lignano even faster from his summer second home in Velden.
But it's not just Andreas Gabalier who is looking forward to the beach premiere - his fans are also full of anticipation. "We're going down with our daughters in a camper van. That way we don't have to stay in a hotel and can park at the campsite right next to the beach," says Markus K. from Klagenfurt. "My wife and I are only doing this for the sake of our children," jokes the family man.
The setting will be similar to Kitzbühel - just with the sea instead of the mountains as a backdrop. It's going to be a cool event.
Volks-Rock‘n‘Roller Andreas Gabalier
Italo restaurant and wine shop owners Angelo and Fabio Urban ("San Pietro" & "San Bottega") from Graz-St. Peter are even traveling with a whole group of friends and neighbors. "Andi visits us regularly - and we visit his concerts. And of course Lignano is a must. We organize an extra bus," says Fabio Urban.
Concert on Lignano's agenda for a long time
"We've had the concert on the agenda for a long time - as a gift to our Austrian guests. This year we were finally able to make it happen," says Lignano's head of tourism Massimo Brini. But the local economy is also benefiting: "We have a lot of guests on the weekend who are coming for the concert and have therefore booked early with us. Maybe even Mr. Gabalier will stop by for a coffee," say Silvia and Roberto, pleased with the good occupancy rate at their hotels (Bellavista, Luna, Centrale).
Tickets for the beach concert are still available at oeticket.com.
