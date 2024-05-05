Beach party: Tutto Gas is followed by folk rock’n’roll

Concert on Lignano's agenda for a long time

"We've had the concert on the agenda for a long time - as a gift to our Austrian guests. This year we were finally able to make it happen," says Lignano's head of tourism Massimo Brini. But the local economy is also benefiting: "We have a lot of guests on the weekend who are coming for the concert and have therefore booked early with us. Maybe even Mr. Gabalier will stop by for a coffee," say Silvia and Roberto, pleased with the good occupancy rate at their hotels (Bellavista, Luna, Centrale).