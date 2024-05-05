What the influx into our classrooms looks like

Reasons for enrolment not recorded

This is now also shown by figures from the Upper Austrian Education Directorate: 223 children from non-EU countries were newly enrolled in compulsory schools this year, an average of 56 per month (out of a total of around 110,000 compulsory school pupils). Not all of these new pupils were probably brought into the country by relatives through family reunification, as the reasons why the children came to Upper Austria are not recorded during school enrolment. They will therefore also include families who have moved within Austria.