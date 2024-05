How to type on a keyboard for 250 euros

Dell advertises its "Premier keyboard and mouse for collaboration", as the set is called, as particularly comfortable and productivity-enhancing. These are therefore input devices for everyday work, not RGB-illuminated and particularly fast-switching gaming peripherals. What Dell emphasizes with the features: The keyboard can be used on several devices simultaneously, has additional buttons for video conferencing, the mouse has a second mouse wheel and the keys are also illuminated. However, not everyone will like the typing feel ...