Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

The AI whisperer

How Gates continues to pull the strings at Microsoft

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 17:30

He handed over the position of CEO to Steve Ballmer in 2000 and remained with the US software giant Microsoft as Chairman of the Supervisory Board until 2014, later as an advisor. However, since allegations of questionable behavior with female colleagues were made in 2021, company founder Bill Gates has almost completely disappeared from public perception of Microsoft. But he is still much more active there than was previously known ...

comment0 Kommentare

In 2017, shortly before Microsoft was to enter into a promising alliance with a then unknown start-up called OpenAI, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other executives received a memo with a major impact. In it, Bill Gates predicted that advances in AI algorithms would soon enable what he called "AI agents": "They won't just change how everyone interacts with computers. They're also going to turn the software industry on its head and bring about the biggest revolution in computing since we went from typing commands to typing symbols." One recipient: "It was super futuristic." And Microsoft had had little positive experience with such assistants to date - cue Cortana.

Few believed in Gates' vision. But the 68-year-old billionaire and tech visionary turned out to be right - and contributed to Microsoft's success in the AI arms race with Google. How it came about.

Krone

„Krone“-Plus

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf