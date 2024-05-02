How Gates continues to pull the strings at Microsoft

In 2017, shortly before Microsoft was to enter into a promising alliance with a then unknown start-up called OpenAI, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other executives received a memo with a major impact. In it, Bill Gates predicted that advances in AI algorithms would soon enable what he called "AI agents": "They won't just change how everyone interacts with computers. They're also going to turn the software industry on its head and bring about the biggest revolution in computing since we went from typing commands to typing symbols." One recipient: "It was super futuristic." And Microsoft had had little positive experience with such assistants to date - cue Cortana.