Midwife and gynecologist help in hospital in Ghana

When you think of births in Austria and the western world, you think of women screaming in pain. "It's very quiet there," says Eva Schindler-Lausecker, a midwife from Graz, thinking back to her ten-day assignment in Techiman, Ghana. "You can't hear a sound, even though there are no painkillers." Why is that? "People go into a birth with a different expectation. They are used to more pain," says gynecologist Nadja Taumberger.