“Breakdown assistance is being made more difficult”: ÖAMTC criticizes the EU

"Making breakdown assistance affordable"

This is why the ÖAMTC has been informing members about the impending consequences as part of a member campaign at every breakdown service and at all support points since Monday, where they have been given the opportunity to express their opinion in a letter to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "This is really about ensuring that we can continue to provide safe roadside assistance in the future at a reasonable price, in the right time and with a corresponding probability of success," said Schmerold.