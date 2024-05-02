German Green politician harassed by a mob

Around 40 to 50 demonstrators had gathered in front of the event hall, Göring-Eckardt's office told the "Bild" newspaper. After the end of the event, the Vice-President of the Bundestag was harassed on her way back to her vehicle. Only when the police called for reinforcements was she allowed to leave after 45 minutes. The police reported that a 19-year-old and a 26-year-old man had sat in front of and behind the official car and prevented her from leaving. The two are being investigated for coercion.