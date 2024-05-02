How the fine came about after fatal accident

Death not foreseeable

Gross negligence manslaughter only applies in the case of a qualified breach of duty of care, i.e. an "unusual and conspicuous breach of the duty of care that makes the death appear likely to be foreseeable", according to Eichinger. The fact that the Tunisian himself had been seriously injured in the accident, as well as his confession and his previous good conduct, also had a mitigating effect on the verdict. On the other hand, the massive speeding violations were considered aggravating. The verdict was also intended to have a general preventative effect: Every sentence also serves to fundamentally deter others from committing the same crime.