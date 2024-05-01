Perpetrator on the run
Man shot and seriously injured in Vienna
A man was shot and seriously injured in Vienna's 15th district on Wednesday afternoon. According to initial investigations, the shooting was preceded by a fight. The man received emergency medical treatment and was taken to hospital.
He is around 30 years old and in a stable condition, according to the police. The man was seriously injured in the chest and neck area in the incident at around 5 pm. The shots were fired in the Hackengasse area, police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Witnesses had alerted the police at around 5 p.m. after two shots had been fired. Prior to this, there had allegedly been an argument between at least three men. It is still unclear what it was about. When the officers arrived at the scene, the seriously injured man was lying on his stomach on the ground. He was taken to hospital and could not be questioned about the incident for the time being.
Suspects fled
It is currently unclear how many people fired shots. The police assume that at least two men were involved in the altercation. They are said to have run off in different directions and a manhunt is underway. "The State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. People are currently being questioned", it was announced in the evening.
