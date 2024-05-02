"Krone" interview
“Stop always having to please everyone”
Ralf Schollenberger, stress therapist, consultant, mentor and author talks to the "Tiroler Krone" about the contents of his book as well as social behavior, defeats and satisfaction.
"Krone":In your book "Weil es ums Ganze geht", you describe the journey of a manager who, having reached the peak of his success, suffers a burnout and goes to Canada to find inner peace. Why Canada in particular? Wouldn't a stay at a wellness resort or in a mountain hut have sufficed?
Ralf Schollenberger: No, because it was supposed to be a place where there were no external stimuli. No opportunity to use a cell phone or listen to the radio or watch TV. Because I had already spent time in Canada and got to know the indigenous people, I knew what incredible knowledge they had through their relationship with nature, their rituals, their ceremonies and their inner peace.
You guide the reader through your experiences with a fictional narrative. Why don't you write a non-fiction book about your experiences and the results?
In contrast to many guides or non-fiction books, I didn't want to focus on the "what" and the "how", but instead concentrate on the "why". For example, why it is important to be part of the big picture. There is no universal recipe for this. It is better if everyone recognizes it for themselves and reflects on it, because every change can bring about an improvement. Writing a purely non-fiction book seemed too monotonous to me. I wanted my book to be light and easy to read. That's why I decided to tell a fictional story and use imagery to pick people up.
For me, the best thing about the wolf pack is that they learn from the old and play with the young. They stick together, look after the family and don't see failure as a defeat.
Ralf Schollenberger
According to the book, you recognized the true meaning of contentment when you observed the social behaviour of a wolf pack. What can we learn from wolves?
Wolves play an important role in maintaining the balance of nature. Where there are wolves, the ecosystem is in order. For me, the best thing about wolf packs is that they learn from the old and play with the young. They stick together, look after the family and don't see failure as a defeat. There is no complaining if only two out of ten hunting trips are successful. When hunting, the talents and gifts of the individual wolves are used in cooperative teamwork. It is also fascinating what you can learn from wolves in terms of education. When the young wolf is reprimanded by the alpha animal, it is accepted without protest.
When I realized that I no longer wanted to live in such an environment and no longer had the motivation to please everyone all the time, I decided to start my own company and concentrate on what I enjoy doing.
Ralf Schollenberger
How difficult was it for you to give up a highly paid and secure job overnight?
Not very difficult, after I realized that over time my own needs, my values and my own talents had fallen by the wayside. At some point, it was all about growing at all costs. When I realized that I no longer wanted to live in such an environment and no longer had the motivation to please everyone all the time, I decided to start my own company and focus on what I enjoy doing and using my skills.
Is another book planned for the near future?
Yes, it's about people who have already reached a certain level of maturity and have therefore developed knowledge and a calmness that could benefit the economy.
