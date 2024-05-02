“Stop always having to please everyone”

According to the book, you recognized the true meaning of contentment when you observed the social behaviour of a wolf pack. What can we learn from wolves?

Wolves play an important role in maintaining the balance of nature. Where there are wolves, the ecosystem is in order. For me, the best thing about wolf packs is that they learn from the old and play with the young. They stick together, look after the family and don't see failure as a defeat. There is no complaining if only two out of ten hunting trips are successful. When hunting, the talents and gifts of the individual wolves are used in cooperative teamwork. It is also fascinating what you can learn from wolves in terms of education. When the young wolf is reprimanded by the alpha animal, it is accepted without protest.