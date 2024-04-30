They cross swords in heavy armor

The chain mail rattles, the swords clink, the knights breathe quickly. A hard blow to the helmet is followed by a swift counterblow to the shoulder. Even though the spring sunshine makes for mild temperatures and the wind that blows across the crystal-clear lake is cooling, the men are sweating as they take off their helmets and lay down their weapons. Both are alive and unwounded. No, the location of the duel is not the scene of a crusade to the Holy Land, but Altaussee at the foot of the Loser. It is also not some random year in the 11th or 12th century, but 2024.