Graz fire drama: the record of failure!

The people of Graz will not soon forget 1 January 2024 - the terrible memory of the fire drama at the cult restaurant Stern in Sporgasse in Graz, in which a young woman died and 21 guests were injured, some critically. Exactly four months after the inferno, the "Steirerkrone" now has a detailed report of the night of the fire - which points more and more in the direction of negligent homicide! The details of the horror: