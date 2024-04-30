AUA to resume flights to Tehran from Thursday

Lufthansa to take off at a later date

According to the AUA spokeswoman, Lufthansa is also aiming to resume its flights to and from Tehran as soon as possible. However, due to the distance between Germany and Iran, a short stay with a return flight on the same day is not possible. For safety reasons, the airline does not want to let the crew disembark in Tehran and stay overnight, as would be necessary under labor law due to the length of the flight route. Lufthansa will therefore board the flight directly at a later date with an overnight stay.