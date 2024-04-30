Lufthansa to follow later
AUA to resume flights to Tehran from Thursday
Austrian Airlines (AUA) will soon resume its flights to Tehran, which were suspended following Iran's air attack on Israel. "We will be flying to Tehran again from May," said an airline spokeswoman on Tuesday in response to an inquiry. The first Austrian Airlines flight to Tehran will take off on Thursday (May 2).
After a detailed safety assessment together with AUA's parent company Lufthansa, "Lufthansa Group Airlines will be able to use Iranian airspace again and resume operations to Tehran," the AUA spokeswoman explained.
Lufthansa to take off at a later date
According to the AUA spokeswoman, Lufthansa is also aiming to resume its flights to and from Tehran as soon as possible. However, due to the distance between Germany and Iran, a short stay with a return flight on the same day is not possible. For safety reasons, the airline does not want to let the crew disembark in Tehran and stay overnight, as would be necessary under labor law due to the length of the flight route. Lufthansa will therefore board the flight directly at a later date with an overnight stay.
Airspace was unsafe due to drone attacks
On April 13, Iran carried out a major attack on Israel with hundreds of drones and missiles. The attack was in response to a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Two generals and five other members of the powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) were killed in the Syrian capital at the beginning of April. Since the revolution in Iran in 1979, the USA and Israel have been considered arch-enemies of the Islamic Republic.
Due to the tense situation in the Middle East, AUA also suspended flights to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv on April 19 as a "precautionary measure". "Flights to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv were already resumed on April 20," the spokeswoman emphasized on Tuesday. "The safety of our crews and passengers is our top priority."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.