Red review: Four and a half leaders and a lot of controversy

To mark this year's National Council elections, the "Krone" is taking a closer look at all the parties in a special digital format. It starts with the SPÖ - on May 1, Labor Day. Eight years ago today, former Federal Chancellor Werner Faymann was booed at Vienna's Rathausplatz. An event that still resonates today. Since then, the question of the right party leadership has been a recurring theme in social democracy. This was followed by "three and a half" new chairmen, countless disputes and bitter losses in several ballots. A retrospective.