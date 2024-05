A month of extremes: is this still “April weather”?

31.7 degrees in Deutschlandsberg, forest fires in Wildalpen and frost damage in the orchards: April in Styria wasn't the only month that had it all. Known as a "stubborn" month, the question arises as to whether the weather events of recent weeks are still within the norm. Gottfried Kirchengast, climate researcher at the Wegener Center at the University of Graz, provides answers: "The April weather this year was based on a higher warming energy - and with even stronger extremes."