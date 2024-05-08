Cake made from croissant dough? Does it taste good?

Quick croissant tart

Ingredients Filling: 160g grated almonds, 140g softened butter, 100g sugar, 2 tbsp vanilla sugar, 3 eggs, 1 tbsp flour. Also: 2x croissant dough, sliced almonds, powdered sugar

Preparation: Roll out the dough and cut out four equal-sized circles using a cake ring. For the filling, mix all the ingredients together. Place the cake ring on baking paper and on a baking tray and place the first pastry in it. Spread with the filling and place another pastry on top. Repeat the process and finish with the cream. Sprinkle with flaked almonds and bake at 180°C fan oven for about 30-40 minutes. Chill and enjoy.