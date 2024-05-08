Vorteilswelt
Recipe of the week

Cake made from croissant dough? Does it taste good?

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 15:42

The answer is: yes, very good indeed! Sarah Jahn is delighted and shows us how to make the perfect cake. Crispy and creamy with an almond filling. This time we also have a quick, tempting dessert in a glass with fruit.

Quick croissant tart
Ingredients Filling: 160g grated almonds, 140g softened butter, 100g sugar, 2 tbsp vanilla sugar, 3 eggs, 1 tbsp flour. Also: 2x croissant dough, sliced almonds, powdered sugar
Preparation: Roll out the dough and cut out four equal-sized circles using a cake ring. For the filling, mix all the ingredients together. Place the cake ring on baking paper and on a baking tray and place the first pastry in it. Spread with the filling and place another pastry on top. Repeat the process and finish with the cream. Sprinkle with flaked almonds and bake at 180°C fan oven for about 30-40 minutes. Chill and enjoy.

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Dessert in a glass
Ingredients Cream: 125g mascarpone, 250g curd cheese, 60g powdered sugar, 1 tbsp vanilla sugar, lemon zest, 100g cream
Strawberry sauce/fruit of choice: 150g strawberries, juice of 1 lemon, powdered sugar to taste, 1 tbsp vanilla sugar
Decoration: White chocolate shavings or grated coconut to sprinkle on top
Preparation: For the cream, whip the cream until stiff. Stir the other ingredients together until smooth and fold in the cream. For the fruit sauce, puree the strawberries with the sugar and season to taste. Pour the light cream into glasses and top with the strawberry sauce. You can sprinkle grated coconut or chocolate chips on top as decoration. Chill and enjoy!

(Bild: Peter Max)

(Bild: Peter Max)

(Bild: Peter Max)

(Bild: KMM)

