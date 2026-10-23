The Green Lake is now nothing more than a “gravel pit”

Grüner See Resembles a Gravel Pit

The picture is just as disheartening at Grüner See in Tragöß-St. Katharein: It’s empty. “The lake looks like a gravel pit—you wouldn’t believe it,” says Mayor Hubert Zinner. “The drought is really becoming a problem!” According to the mayor, the hydroelectric plants on the Laming—a tributary of the Mürz—have already had to be shut down this year due to a lack of water. “That’s never happened before,” says Zinner. He hopes for prolonged rainfall and plenty of snow this winter for the region.