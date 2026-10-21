Gunkl Finds His Own and Others’ Feelings “Suspicious”

Günther Paal’s gruesome “idea of purity”

Sitting with him in the dock are the mother and grandmother of his young victim. They are accused of blackmailing the TV celebrity after the crime—until he turned himself in. “He simply wanted to have a beautiful, pure, unpaid experience,” Gunkl describes the horrific crime, according to the indictment. It’s a statement that also brings to mind a passage from the interview on the Tuesday night show: “Romantics—and we mustn’t forget this—have an ‘idea of purity.’ What makes romantics so dangerous is that they want to view the world without any ‘buts,’” he said at the time.