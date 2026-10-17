Oxygen mask, tears: Here’s how Chelsea’s goalie is doing

Taken to the Hospital with a Concussion

Meanwhile, the Argentine 2022 World Cup champion suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital for a “precautionary examination,” as coach Xabi Alonso said. “It was a concussion, but that’s all I know,” the Spaniard explained. “What we do know is that he left the stadium fully conscious. Hopefully it’s nothing serious, but we’ll have to wait and see.” After receiving treatment, Branthwaite was able to get up on his own and continue playing.