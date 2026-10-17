Motionless on the ground
Oxygen mask, tears: Here’s how Chelsea’s goalie is doing
Serious concerns for Emiliano Martinez: The 2022 World Cup champion had to be carried off on a stretcher Saturday afternoon during Chelsea FC’s 2-0 victory over Everton FC. He was taken to the hospital with a concussion, coach Xabi Alonso revealed late that evening.
During a tackle in the second half, the Chelsea goalkeeper collided with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The keeper remained dazed on the ground.
His teammates were in shock—medical staff immediately attended to Martinez. The game was halted for several minutes. The goalkeeper had to be given an oxygen mask and was then carried off on a stretcher. The Argentine was also seen in tears.
Martinez was able to move his arms and was taken directly to the hospital with a suspected severe head injury. Mike Penders came into the game to replace him. Branthwaite was able to continue playing after receiving treatment.
Taken to the Hospital with a Concussion
Meanwhile, the Argentine 2022 World Cup champion suffered a concussion and was taken to the hospital for a “precautionary examination,” as coach Xabi Alonso said. “It was a concussion, but that’s all I know,” the Spaniard explained. “What we do know is that he left the stadium fully conscious. Hopefully it’s nothing serious, but we’ll have to wait and see.” After receiving treatment, Branthwaite was able to get up on his own and continue playing.
Chelsea Hands Everton Its First Loss
Pedro Neto (46th, 90th) was the match-winner for Chelsea with a brace. “We wish him all the best. This victory is for him,” the Portuguese player told “TNT Sports,” referring to Martinez.
It was an important victory for Chelsea FC in the battle for the top of the Premier League. For Everton, however, it was their first loss on Matchday 7.
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