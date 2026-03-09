Day 10 of the Middle East war
“Oil prices will soon fall” ++ Iranians unsettled
Following his official appointment as Iran's supreme spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor is also letting the weapons do the talking. Meanwhile, there are apparently initial disagreements between Washington and the leadership in Jerusalem. The most important news of the day in the krone.at live ticker.
The most important news in brief:
- At the request of the US, Ukraine is sending interceptor drones and drone experts to Jordan to protect US military bases there.
- Immediately after the appointment of Iran's new spiritual leader, the mullah regime carried out a new wave of attacks on Israel "on the orders of Sayyid Mojtab," the son of the slain Ayatollah. Sayyid is an honorary title in Shiite Islam.
- At the start of Operation "Epic Wrath," a girls' school in Minab was hit. Iran and the US blamed each other. However, a new video has left the US government struggling to explain itself.
- The escalating war in the Middle East drove oil prices to their highest level since July 2022 on Monday and sent stock markets around the world into a tailspin. A barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent crude rose by almost 20 percent to $111.04 (around €95) at its peak.
Today's most important events in a live overview:
No end in sight to the conflagration
Since February 28, hundreds of targets have been attacked, including missile sites, Revolutionary Guard bases, and Iranian nuclear program facilities. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the first attacks, along with several high-ranking military officials. Tehran responded quickly with counterattacks, firing missiles and drones at Israel and US military bases in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq.
The fighting has been going on since the beginning of March. According to their own statements, Israel and the US continue to carry out daily air strikes against Iranian infrastructure. At the same time, Tehran is also relying on attacks by allied groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Hundreds of people were killed in the first days of the war, most of them in Iran, and thousands of targets in over a hundred cities were attacked. One political expert even considers a Third World War possible.
