Winter sets in across the country

Onset of winter: Vienna Airport suspends operations

20.02.2026 06:49
The massive amounts of snow caused chaos in Vienna (left). In Tyrol, an avalanche hit a bus ...
The massive amounts of snow caused chaos in Vienna (left). In Tyrol, an avalanche hit a bus (center). Operations were suspended at Vienna Airport (right).(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Christine Steinmetz, Zoom Tirol, APA/Flughafen Wien)
Porträt von Christine Steinmetz
Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Von Christine Steinmetz und Franz Hollauf

Winter sets in across large parts of Austria: Vienna Airport announced on Friday morning that operations had been temporarily suspended. In addition, accidents and road closures are being reported repeatedly. And in Tyrol, an avalanche swept away a bus. krone.at is providing live updates on the events. 

The most important events so far:

  • Due to the onset of winter, operations at Vienna Airport in Schwechat have been temporarily suspended.

Live ticker on the onset of winter:

Photo series: Onset of winter in Austria

"Snowfall expected to ease off during the morning"
From Friday morning until 9 a.m., around 117 flights (arrivals and departures) were scheduled at Vienna Airport, 19 of which were canceled, with further cancellations "not ruled out." According to the airport spokesperson, they are working "flat out" to resume flight operations as quickly as possible. "According to current weather forecasts, the snowfall is expected to ease off during the course of the morning," said the spokesperson.

Snow chains mandatory on the Semmering
On the Südautobahn (A2) motorway, closures between Grimmenstein and Seebenstein due to fallen trees have now been lifted. And from Gloggnitz, snow chains have been required for travel on the Semmering since 3 a.m. There are no major delays in rail traffic in Lower Austria for the time being, said ÖBB spokesman Christopher Seif.

Zitat Icon

We do not expect the situation to ease until around noon.

Philipp Gutlederer, Notruf NÖ

Traffic problems are also beginning to arise in Styria, for example on the Pyhrn motorway (A9). Between St. Michael and the Gleinalm tunnel, numerous trucks are blocking the road.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

