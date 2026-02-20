Winter sets in across the country
Onset of winter: Vienna Airport suspends operations
Winter sets in across large parts of Austria: Vienna Airport announced on Friday morning that operations had been temporarily suspended. In addition, accidents and road closures are being reported repeatedly. And in Tyrol, an avalanche swept away a bus. krone.at is providing live updates on the events.
The most important events so far:
- Horror scenario in the Lech Valley in Tyrol: An avalanche hit a bus.
- Due to the onset of winter, operations at Vienna Airport in Schwechat have been temporarily suspended.
- The Vienna Outer Ring Motorway (A21) is currently closed in both directions along its entire length.
- In Styria, too, the snowfall is heavy in some places, causing chaos on the roads throughout the province.
Live ticker on the onset of winter:
Photo series: Onset of winter in Austria
"Snowfall expected to ease off during the morning"
From Friday morning until 9 a.m., around 117 flights (arrivals and departures) were scheduled at Vienna Airport, 19 of which were canceled, with further cancellations "not ruled out." According to the airport spokesperson, they are working "flat out" to resume flight operations as quickly as possible. "According to current weather forecasts, the snowfall is expected to ease off during the course of the morning," said the spokesperson.
Snow chains mandatory on the Semmering
On the Südautobahn (A2) motorway, closures between Grimmenstein and Seebenstein due to fallen trees have now been lifted. And from Gloggnitz, snow chains have been required for travel on the Semmering since 3 a.m. There are no major delays in rail traffic in Lower Austria for the time being, said ÖBB spokesman Christopher Seif.
We do not expect the situation to ease until around noon.
Philipp Gutlederer, Notruf NÖ
Traffic problems are also beginning to arise in Styria, for example on the Pyhrn motorway (A9). Between St. Michael and the Gleinalm tunnel, numerous trucks are blocking the road.
