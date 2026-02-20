Onset of winter: Vienna Airport suspends operations

"Snowfall expected to ease off during the morning"

From Friday morning until 9 a.m., around 117 flights (arrivals and departures) were scheduled at Vienna Airport, 19 of which were canceled, with further cancellations "not ruled out." According to the airport spokesperson, they are working "flat out" to resume flight operations as quickly as possible. "According to current weather forecasts, the snowfall is expected to ease off during the course of the morning," said the spokesperson.