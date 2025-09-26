Was against the Lobau Tunnel
Hanke: “I didn’t even have to convince Babler!”
Since SPÖ Transport Minister Peter Hanke gave the green light for the Lobau Tunnel again, he has faced criticism from environmentalists as well as from the Socialist Youth. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, he explains why he did not have to convince SPÖ leader Andreas Babler of the project and why the "luxury report" prepared under Leonore Gewessler as Minister has weaknesses.
The Lobau Tunnel, which was announced on Thursday, is scheduled for completion in 2040 at the earliest, but possibly even later. Red Transport Minister Hanke's green light for construction caused a huge response. The Greens, but also environmentalists and party comrades of the SPÖ minister, such as the Socialist Youth, voiced criticism.
"A movement like the SPÖ can sometimes have controversial discussions. But it must also be accepted when a minister makes a decision to this effect. You can also recognize the democratic maturity of a party by this," says Hanke in an interview with the "Krone".
Whether it's Rome or Paris. I personally know of hardly any other metropolis in Europe with millions of inhabitants that does not have such an outer ring!
SPÖ-Verkehrsminister Peter Hanke
Now time to "make clear decisions"
Remarkable: SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, who as party and opposition leader always mobilized against the construction of the tunnel, is now also on board. "I didn't have to convince him at all. We have a government program that also bears his signature and includes the project. We are going down this path together," continued Hanke. Because it is now time to do what is required of this government - "namely to make clear decisions".
Criticism of "Gewessler's expert opinion"
Although Hanke does not express clear criticism of his predecessor in office and current Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler, he does criticize the 460,000 euro "luxury report" prepared during her term of office, which was uncovered by the "Krone" and repeatedly slowed down the construction of the overall S1 project.
According to Hanke, some of the parameters used in the report were incorrect. "This environmental report has a number of weaknesses. One of these is that it assumes a future scenario that completely excludes car traffic by 2040. And I say quite clearly: that is not a realistic assumption!"
