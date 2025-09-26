Hanke: “I didn’t even have to convince Babler!”

Now time to "make clear decisions"

Remarkable: SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, who as party and opposition leader always mobilized against the construction of the tunnel, is now also on board. "I didn't have to convince him at all. We have a government program that also bears his signature and includes the project. We are going down this path together," continued Hanke. Because it is now time to do what is required of this government - "namely to make clear decisions".