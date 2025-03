Only one VSV player gets the “A”

VSV's ICE season is over! The Villach team said goodbye to their fans with a 2:4 loss in the quarter-final series against Bolzano. There's already news on the transfer front: Marco Pewal signed for two years as assistant coach, but is currently still working as head coach at Alps League club Kitzbühel. Just in time for the end of the season, the "Krone" now gives the VSV players their grades: