“Impossible!” Marko against the Wolffs’ dual leadership

Italian media had raised the rumor of Susie Wolff as Bin Sulayem's successor; the ex-F1 test driver is currently head of the women's racing series F1 Academy. Her husband recently tried to deny the rumor: "Not that I know of. Susie is an entrepreneur with a heart, she has made the F1 Academy big in a very short time and is not interested in doing an FIA job," said Toto Wolff in the ORF interview. Postscript: "Maybe in a later career, when you're older and have achieved everything."