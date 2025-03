Chancellor Stocker: “Wants to stay in politics longer”

Nothing has changed in the "Kreisky Room" on Ballhausplatz since Dr. Christian Stocker, the ninth ÖVP Federal Chancellor of the Second Republic and the first "doctor" after Brigitte Bierlein, moved in. Black and white portraits of Leopold Figl and Julius Raab hang on the wall, except for the illuminated blue Vespa on the historic 300-kilo desk, which was given to him by office neighbor Claudia Plakolm. The new head of government is wearing a midnight blue suit, a light blue and white checked tie and dark cufflinks to match his jacket. A Rolex Explorer with an orange time zone hand flashes from his left sleeve. Stocker drinks an espresso and explains his world with the calm and composure of a Tibetan Buddha.