“My desire has always been to entertain people”

"Krone": Mr. Kulis, thank you for taking the time for a meal together at Szene Salzburg despite your busy tour schedule. I'll jump straight in: What's it like for you to have to be funny all the time professionally?

Gernot Kulis: As a cabaret artist, you start work as soon as you step on stage and get applause. That's an infectious feeling. It makes it easy to be on point. For example, I can tell immediately when someone goes on stage whether they're going to fill it. And you also quickly notice the sympathy between the audience and the artist.