Who is the boss here? “She would do the ÖFB good”

Who wants to become ÖFB president? Currently one of the most controversial questions in domestic soccer. A better way to put it would be: Who wants to take on this office? In the meantime, it is still Wolfgang Bartosch. The Styrian association president is sitting in the chair on an interim basis and probably only until mid-May. Although it cannot be completely ruled out that Bartosch will remain in office for longer (as the role of president will also change to that of chairman of the supervisory board if the ÖFB reform is successful), the Styrian himself has repeatedly stated that he will no longer be available given the current internal circumstances at the ÖFB.