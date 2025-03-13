After 24 hours, she was taken out of prison. "I was taken back to the airport in handcuffs and with an ankle cuff. There they took the ankle cuffs off me and took me to the security check," Celine continued. She only got her cell phone back after landing in Germany. "Fortunately, the person sitting next to me was kind enough to lend me her phone so that I could finally call my mother after more than 24 hours."