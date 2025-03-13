Rosenkranz could lose the chairmanship of the National Fund

The tasks of the National Fund are to provide compensation to victims, survivors and descendants. These are not only very important to the FPÖ, but also to Walter Rosenkranz, the party announced. "The fact that he is now to be de facto excluded from the chairmanship by this new law is not a contribution to reconciliation and a culture of remembrance, which should not be denied to anyone, especially not to the strongest democratic party in Austria," said justice spokesman Harald Stefan.