Viennese judoka has a firm grip on the super-rich

The 31-year-old Viennese won his first adult state championship title at the age of 19 and went on to win twelve more. Before the undisputed classic "career-ender" showed its ugly face: a torn cruciate ligament. As a result, he hung up his belt and turned to a personal trainer. Instead of a simple training plan, Haasmann offers the full program - including nutritional recommendations, hormone optimization and bedroom analysis. Depending on your needs.