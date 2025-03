Showdown in Norway – Vici chases overall victory

"I will certainly need some time to process this," said Victoria Olivier after she had to leave her last Junior World Championships in Tarvis (It) last Wednesday without a medal. The 20-year-old from Au had been robbed of her strengths in the speed disciplines due to weather-related course shortening. "I simply made too many mistakes in the giant slalom," said "Vici" after finishing fourth and missing out on bronze by just 0.03 seconds.