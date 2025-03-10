Balance sheet 2024
Logistics company Gebrüder Weiss with strong sales growth
The "Air & Sea" employees at logistics company Gebrüder Weiss performed particularly well last year. The parcel service "DPD Austria", in which the Lauterach-based company holds a stake, moved one million more parcels than in 2023.
The Lauterach-based transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss closed the 2024 financial year with a net turnover of 2.71 billion euros. This corresponds to an increase of ten percent compared to the previous year. "Despite geopolitical and economic tensions, we were able to gain market share and thus grow against the trend. We have expanded our range of services by investing in our network, automation and digital innovations," summarized Wolfram Senger-Weiss, Chairman of the Executive Board.
Network expansion in the USA and Germany
In the "Air & Sea" segment, the company recorded the highest increase in turnover with EUR 939 million and an increase of 21%. This growth is due, among other things, to the expansion of the network in the USA and Germany as well as high transport volumes in transpacific trade. Rising sea freight rates for exports from China to Europe also provided momentum. Due to the attacks in the Red Sea, container ships had to take the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope instead of passing through the Suez Canal.
In the overland transportation and logistics segment, turnover rose by five percent to 1.52 billion euros. This also includes revenue from the highly sought-after "Home Delivery" area - the logistics company delivers goods such as refrigerators and furniture to end customers in Austria and several Eastern European countries.
"DPD Austria", in which "Gebrüder Weiss Parcel Service" is a co-partner, moved more than 63.2 million parcels last year. This corresponds to an increase of one million parcels compared to 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
