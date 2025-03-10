Logistics company Gebrüder Weiss with strong sales growth

Network expansion in the USA and Germany

In the "Air & Sea" segment, the company recorded the highest increase in turnover with EUR 939 million and an increase of 21%. This growth is due, among other things, to the expansion of the network in the USA and Germany as well as high transport volumes in transpacific trade. Rising sea freight rates for exports from China to Europe also provided momentum. Due to the attacks in the Red Sea, container ships had to take the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope instead of passing through the Suez Canal.