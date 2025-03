When Sabine Egger was the last Carinthian athlete to win a World Cup slalom in December 1999, Kathi Truppe was just three years old. "I was already on skis - but I was still a long way off becoming a racer back then," laughs the skier from Altfinkenstein, who more than 25 years later continues the list of Carinthian World Cup winners at the slalom in Are (Sd). Before that, only Claudia Strobl had managed this in Colorado in 1989.