“Female soldiers are no longer exotic creatures”

"Krone": You were one of the first women to take the plunge and join the army. Why did you decide to do so?

Sylvia Sperandio: It was in June 1998 when I enlisted in Mistelbach. The backstory is that years before I was the only civilian and woman to take part in a military emergency doctor course. That was only for military doctors, they were all male at the time. When it was decided that women could become soldiers, I was called by colleagues: "What about now? That would be something for you." Then I decided to do it and took the three-day entrance exam. That's when they realized that I might not be so unsuitable for a career as an officer. I thought to myself: "Do something else once, you can quit again." But I just stayed.