Less profit
Andritz 2024 with “economic headwinds”
Andritz had to contend with "economic headwinds" last year. Compared to the record year 2023, the Styrian mechanical and plant engineering company reported lower sales and profits in the 2024 financial year. However, the overall trend has been upwards since 2022.
"Due to the economic headwinds, we were unable to achieve growth in 2024," says CEO Joachim Schönbeck according to the press release. The listed company's turnover amounted to 8.31 billion euros in the 2024 financial year. This is four percent less than in the previous year. Profits were also slightly lower than in the previous year. It fell by 1.5 percent to 496.5 million euros. In the record year 2023, profit had risen by an incredible 25 percent to over 500 million euros.
Incoming orders - the sum of all orders - also fell slightly by 3% to EUR 8.28 billion in 2024. Despite the small drop in turnover, profit and order intake, Schönbeck finds positive words: "However, we proactively adjusted our capacities early on and were able to improve our operating profitability."
The Executive Board intends to propose an increase in the dividend from 2.50 to 2.60 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting. For 2025, Andritz now expects an upturn in project activity in all markets and a largely stable development of sales and operating profitability. Sales are expected to reach EUR 8.0 to 8.3 billion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
