Andritz 2024 with “economic headwinds”

"Due to the economic headwinds, we were unable to achieve growth in 2024," says CEO Joachim Schönbeck according to the press release. The listed company's turnover amounted to 8.31 billion euros in the 2024 financial year. This is four percent less than in the previous year. Profits were also slightly lower than in the previous year. It fell by 1.5 percent to 496.5 million euros. In the record year 2023, profit had risen by an incredible 25 percent to over 500 million euros.