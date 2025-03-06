Deutsche Post to cut 8,000 jobs this year

Salaries up, number of employees down

The announcement of the job cuts in Germany comes just two days after a collective wage agreement with Verdi for around 170,000 letter carriers and women, parcel carriers and other logistics employees. The two-year collective agreement provides for an initial pay increase of 2 percent and a further 3 percent in the second year. In addition, all employees will receive an additional day of vacation and long-term employees will receive an additional day of vacation.