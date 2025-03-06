Conference League
Hedl: “We want to create special moments”
Rapid want to keep dreaming in the Conference League, but the round of 16 against Borac today will be no walk in the park! Niklas Hedl's motto is: "The zero must stand." Because Rapid wants to "create special moments".
The "Krone" reports from Banja Luka
"The name of the opponent doesn't matter, they're there for a reason. It's a round of 16 match in Europe." Niklas Hedl underlines the importance. It used to be the second round, but now Rapid have played twelve international games to reach the top 16 of the Conference League. FK Borac even needed 16 (!) games.
The Bosnians have earned today's first leg highlight. Rapids' goalkeeper also demands respect. Especially as Green-White were given a painful wake-up call with three league defeats at the start of the spring - Hedl: "We've learned our lessons. Nothing goes by itself. You have to leave everything on the pitch in every game."
Full backing
Which was mostly successful in the Conference League as fourth in the 36-team table. Borac should therefore only be a stopover now, towards the semi-finals, where Chelsea would be a force to be reckoned with. "We've been working towards this all season and won't make the mistake of thinking too far ahead now," said Hedl. "But of course we want to and can create special moments now. Rapid is known for magical European Cup nights. Especially at home."
Borac are very strong at home, and you can see that in the way they play. It's not hurray soccer, they are experienced, very pragmatic. The duel will not be decided in the first leg.
Rapid-Trainer Robert KLAUSS
Hedl is also looking forward to the heated atmosphere in Banja Luka today: "We know the mentality there, soccer is simply fun." The 23-year-old will have to keep his cool, as he knows pressure situations and proved recently in the 5-0 win against Altach. A relief for everyone. "Finally scoring zero again, that was important to me," Hedl nods.
He made the headlines after the derby for a supposedly "provocative gesture". The ridiculous farce is well known, but was of course close to the team goalie's heart. "Everyone can judge the scene for themselves, I'm looking ahead," Hedl will not comment on the matter. "I just want to say that I'm with the right club. I felt I had the full backing of the coach, the head of sport and the board. Everyone fought for me. That meant a lot to me." Especially as Rapid have now also appealed to the neutral court of arbitration because of the ban they have already served.
We can't underestimate Borac, we have to give everything on the pitch. The tension is there, that's good! Now it's the knockout phase, it can all be over after two games.
Rapids Kapitän Matthias SEIDL
Amane has been named
But now it's the Conference League that counts, and he wants to give his answer with saves in the first green and white round of 16 in Europe since 1997 - his motto today: "The zero must stand. Then I'll take any result." Coach Robert Klauß has a similar view: "Borac are strong at home. We want a good result so that we can clinch everything at home."
Rapid are certainly planning for a long spring in the Conference League. Only three new signings were allowed to be registered with UEFA. Nevertheless, they opted for Amane alongside Kara and Radulovic. Although the Ivorian is still injured and in recovery training. But Amane should be fit again for the quarter-finals. That's why Ahoussou stayed in Vienna yesterday.
