"I mean, that's a lot of points." Little pathos, but a cheeky grin. But the fact is: LeBron James is much stronger with his actions on the court than with his words. "Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is where I come from. I started playing the game when I was a little kid, loved the sport and hoped that one day I could play at the highest level. So it's pretty cool to see that," the 40-year-old added after his milestone in the Lakers' 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He had started the game with 49,999 points in the world's best basketball league, after which it was 50,033! This makes LeBron Raymone James senior the first athlete in NBA history to score more than 50,000 points.