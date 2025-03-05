Costa Concordia captain beckons for job in the Vatican

Lawyer: "He behaved in an exemplary manner in prison"

Schettino has already served more than half of his sentence and has therefore reached the deadline for alternative measures, according to his lawyer Paola Astarita. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2017 and has been behind bars ever since. "Schettino has behaved in an exemplary manner during these years in prison. He has critically dealt with his behavior in this accident," the lawyer explained on Tuesday.