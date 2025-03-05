Vorteilswelt
Soon to be released from prison?

Costa Concordia captain beckons for job in the Vatican

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 10:56

As reported, Francesco Schettino, the captain of the ill-fated Costa Concordia, who has already served more than half of his sentence following the Costa Concordia accident in 2012 in which dozens of people died, could soon be released from prison. A court will decide on a transfer to open prison on April 8. According to a media report, a position in the Vatican even beckons.

According to the daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera", the 63-year-old is to take part in a digitization project for the Vatican's cultural assets. He could benefit from a Vatican program for the rehabilitation of convicts. 

Francesco Schettino is said to be working on a digitization project in the Vatican. (Bild: EPA)
Francesco Schettino is said to be working on a digitization project in the Vatican.
(Bild: EPA)

Lawyer: "He behaved in an exemplary manner in prison"
Schettino has already served more than half of his sentence and has therefore reached the deadline for alternative measures, according to his lawyer Paola Astarita. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2017 and has been behind bars ever since. "Schettino has behaved in an exemplary manner during these years in prison. He has critically dealt with his behavior in this accident," the lawyer explained on Tuesday. 

The Costa Concordia cruise ship hit a rock off the island of Giglio on January 13, 2012 and capsized. 32 of the more than 4,200 people on board lost their lives. All 77 Austrians on board the Costa Concordia - including the mayor of Salzburg at the time, Heinz Schaden - survived the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

