160,000 parking offenders – and 51 have to go to prison!

Since November, a silver BMW with a Zagreb license plate has been parked in the blue zone at Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Kai in Graz - equipped with a parking claw. This is because the Croatian driver refuses to pay the outstanding parking fines. She has accumulated over 8000 euros. "The lady has even been to our parking fines department before. But when she was told the provisional amount of the outstanding fines, she stormed out in a rage," said the head of the roads department, Thomas Fischer, when the case was uncovered by the "Krone" newspaper. Because the claw is only removed when the owner pays. But apparently the lady doesn't need her car.