All hell is breaking loose on the ice: 4 games in 6 days!

Basic round winner KAC picked Pustertal (9th), then Salzburg (2nd) Fehervar (7th) and Bolzano (3rd) VSV (6th) as opponents for the quarter-final series. The only remaining opponent for Linz (4th) for the most beautiful ice hockey season starting on Sunday (5.30 pm) is Graz (5th)! "Fourth against fifth - that's not surprising, it makes sense. But any task would have been difficult, no matter who we would have gotten," says Black Wings coach Phil Lukas ahead of today's start of the best-of-7 series.