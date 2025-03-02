30 hours of set-up for a glittering party night

In around 30 hours of set-up, a team of 20 people will transform the Design Center into a cool party location by Monday - including a forester's lodge, beer garden, booths for nailing, beer stein climbing and shooting. "The fashion show will take place in the large hall, followed by the party. Modern lighting and video technology provide the right ambience," says event professional Dieter Recknagl. Trees for that real poacher feeling, 15 different animals in traditional costume, more than 800 running meters of rind wood - "the Design Center will be transformed into a real alpine landscape on Rose Monday," says host Thomas Ziegler, who is also looking forward to the new start.