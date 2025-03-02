"Krone" Gschnas
30 hours of set-up for a glittering party night
After a break of several years, the time has finally come again on Shrove Monday: the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival is back at the Design Center in a new outfit. Construction has been underway since Saturday and the anticipation is great! Admission for traditional costume fans is from 7.30 pm.
In around 30 hours of set-up, a team of 20 people will transform the Design Center into a cool party location by Monday - including a forester's lodge, beer garden, booths for nailing, beer stein climbing and shooting. "The fashion show will take place in the large hall, followed by the party. Modern lighting and video technology provide the right ambience," says event professional Dieter Recknagl. Trees for that real poacher feeling, 15 different animals in traditional costume, more than 800 running meters of rind wood - "the Design Center will be transformed into a real alpine landscape on Rose Monday," says host Thomas Ziegler, who is also looking forward to the new start.
Game burgers and pumpkin and bacon liver cheese
Together with DoN site manager Georg Reichenvater, the construction plans were inspected once again. And, of course, the traditional costume fans' physical well-being will also be catered for. "Smash venison burgers, pumpkin and bacon liver cheese or farmer's doughnuts - we will be preparing around 1100 portions in total. In terms of drinks, there's everything you need at a Wilderer Gschnas. Beer, spritzers, bubbly, a Linzer Wolkerl, a peppermint liqueur, and of course tasty Fever-Tree long drinks," says Reichenvater.
So let's get started: Fesche Madln, resche Wadln and an evening full of fun! After a four-year break, Anna-Carina Woitschack, 2:tages:bart, the Mountain Crew and Rene Rodrigezz will make sure of that.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
