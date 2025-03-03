Municipal elections
The cards are being completely reshuffled in Mariazell
Two old lists that are no longer running, but two new lists - including the former ÖVP deputy mayor. The comeback of the FPÖ. And an SPÖ that wants to forget the bitter defeat of 2020. The starting position in the pilgrimage town of Mariazell could hardly be more exciting.
Almost doubling the number of votes to 58% and an absolute majority: the 2020 election was a triumph for the ÖVP. But Mayor Walter Schweighofer has new competition this year.
The FPÖ, for whom Mariazell is actually good ground, is running again under its top candidate Bernhard List. Dagmar Kloepfer is trying her luck with her own list (which otherwise contains no names). Above all, however, the previous black deputy mayor Helmut Schweiger has split off with his own list called A-Z.
Deputy mayor breaks with the ÖVP
"My political style, my ideals and my ideas were no longer compatible with the ÖVP Mariazellerland line. Leaving the party was the result. I have therefore decided to take a new path. Our aim is to leave party political interests and club pressure behind us and shape the future of our municipality together with the local people," says Schweiger, who has been a municipal employee for more than 40 years.
Our municipality is the same size as Vienna. That is a challenge for the road network.
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Mayor Schweighofer points to a "very positive balance sheet" for the past five years. Despite the slump in tourism during Corona and financial challenges, a lot has been achieved, such as the new school center, which will open at the end of March. Mariazell needs to reposition itself in terms of tourism. Summer tourism is becoming increasingly important, which is solely due to the winters with little snow. Schweighofer is also pinning his hopes on the desired recognition as a climatic health resort.
SPÖ complains about going it alone
Fabian Fluch from the SPÖ wants to make up for the defeat of 2020: he complains about the city boss going it alone: "Many projects were carried out without citizen participation." Fluch wants the social heart of the municipality to beat even stronger in future: there is currently a lack of a social market and a food bank, and the rates for meals on wheels are too high. Fluch is also calling for a cash register crash and maximum independence from purchased energy.
