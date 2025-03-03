The cards are being completely reshuffled in Mariazell

In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Mayor Schweighofer points to a "very positive balance sheet" for the past five years. Despite the slump in tourism during Corona and financial challenges, a lot has been achieved, such as the new school center, which will open at the end of March. Mariazell needs to reposition itself in terms of tourism. Summer tourism is becoming increasingly important, which is solely due to the winters with little snow. Schweighofer is also pinning his hopes on the desired recognition as a climatic health resort.