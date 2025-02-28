After bronze protest
Lamparter on finish sprint: “I did it consciously”
"I did it deliberately. In Formula 1, someone also jumps into the inside bend and slows someone down," admits Nordic combined athlete Johannes Lamparter after the bronze protest by the Japanese at the World Championships in Trondheim.
Lamparter has added a thoroughly controversial bronze to his medal collection. As the final skier of the ÖSV mixed team, the Tyrolean took third place in Trondheim in a tough sprint duel with Japan's Ryota Yamamoto - but this was only decided after a long discussion between the jury and the participants. At the end of a nerve-wracking day, Lamparter's joy prevailed and the long back and forth was quickly forgotten.
"It was a very funny day. Every medal writes its own story, and this one is to be treasured. Thank God it turned out like this," Lamparter breathed a sigh of relief in the rain in Trondheim after the jury rejected an appeal by the Japanese against his lane change before the finish corridor. In any case, his maneuver was within the bounds of what was permitted. "So in my opinion, I did everything right. It was fair. I made my way, I tried to choose my corridor, it was never my intention to block him or push him away. You could see that I never looked around to see where he was going around, I never saw him in my peripheral vision."
Maneuvers common in man-to-man combat
In his opinion, Yamamoto could also have reacted differently. "I noticed that he was on top of my ski. He could have handled it differently if he had immediately decided to take a different track. I went my own way and decided everything before the corridor," said Lamparter. Of course, he deliberately chose to change lanes late. "I did that deliberately. In Formula 1, someone also enters the inside bend and slams on the brakes. If you want to pass, you have to pass on the outside. I didn't cut him off." There are comparable maneuvers in racing all the time. "I've also been blocked a few times. It happens all the time that you get pushed out."
The lengthy decision-making process is not ideal, but the procedure as a whole is legitimate. "There are always two sides to it. I'm glad that they're taking the time to look at it and discuss it. But they could have asked the two of us straight away. It took a long time this way." The unusual events also had their good side due to all the attention. "We've been on TV a lot, normally little is shown about a bronze medal like this, but the way this story was, more is written about it."
Compact medal as the next goal
And fortunately, things turned out well for Austria. "We didn't become world champions, but we did win the medal. It's a really cool start to the World Championships for me. And for the whole team too." He will be able to go one better in the compact competition on Saturday. "For me, the bronze means I can move on. But a lot has to come together for me to be able to fight for medals again." He would gladly accept another test of patience for the next medal. "If I have to wait again and I get it again, then I don't care."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
