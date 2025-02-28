Before the duel with Muslic
Haaland looks pretty scary here
You could almost think he was trying to intimidate Austrian coach Miron Muslic. The latter will face Manchester City and Erling Haaland with sensational team Plymouth in the English FA Cup on Saturday. The fact that he looks so grim in a recent Insta story, however, has more mundane reasons.
The goal machine from Norway shows himself in an unusual pose and unusual location: in the sauna. His post suggests that he goes there every day. In any case, he asks his fans whether they have already visited the sauna today anyway. And if they haven't (which the majority of them probably have), why not?
Next Muslic sensation?
The City top striker certainly seems to be doing everything he can to regenerate his highly decorated body. And so, rested and recovered from his knee problems, he will also try to make life difficult for an Austrian coach: Miron Muslic will be hoping for a second sensation in the English FA Cup with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. After the surprising victory against Liverpool in the fourth round of the cup competition, the 42-year-old also wants to cause Manchester City and sauna fan Haaland to crash out. Despite the Citizens' poor season, a Herculean task awaits the third-last team in the second division. Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace also play Millwall FC on the same day.
Muslic has played nine games with Plymouth since taking over the club. The record is slightly negative with two wins, four draws and three defeats. Nevertheless, the Bosnian-born manager led the Pilgrims from last to third-last place in the Championship. Incidentally, the club's nickname is derived from the Pilgrims, who left England for America from Plymouth in 1620 and whose community is regarded as the nucleus of the modern USA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.