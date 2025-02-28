Haaland looks pretty scary here

Next Muslic sensation?

The City top striker certainly seems to be doing everything he can to regenerate his highly decorated body. And so, rested and recovered from his knee problems, he will also try to make life difficult for an Austrian coach: Miron Muslic will be hoping for a second sensation in the English FA Cup with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. After the surprising victory against Liverpool in the fourth round of the cup competition, the 42-year-old also wants to cause Manchester City and sauna fan Haaland to crash out. Despite the Citizens' poor season, a Herculean task awaits the third-last team in the second division. Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace also play Millwall FC on the same day.