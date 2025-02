Marquez reveals: What will decide the world championship this year

Not only the food is hot in Thailand, but also some of the corners at the Buriram Circuit, where the MotoGP circus pitched its tents for the season opener yesterday. Already on Saturday (9 a.m., Sprint live on ServusTV) the first points of the year will be at stake. There is a maximum of 814 points up for grabs for each rider this year - in the longest season in the history of the motorcycle world championship with 22 races.