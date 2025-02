Costs for the Igls ice canal rise to € 31 million

Construction cost index has risen massively

However, the "Construction Cost Index 2020" for residential and housing estate construction rose by 21.98% in real terms between January 2021 and February 2024, reported Innsbruck's BM Johannes Anzengruber after the city senate meeting on Wednesday. This increased the project costs to €31 million including a designated reserve. "The federal government has submitted a draft funding agreement with a reduced funding amount of around €8.7 million. However, talks are currently underway to secure the entire one-third funding if possible or to increase the federal government's funding contribution," said Anzengruber, reporting on the current status.