Ronja Forcher: “Forever by my side”
Known as the daughter of the Mountain Doctor, the young actress Ronja Forcher shows a very private side in her first book "Forever by my side" and reveals a terrible stroke of fate. She spoke to the "Krone" about the creation of the book and her very personal story ...
"Krone": Your book "Forever by my side", what is it about and, most importantly, when will it be published?
Ronja Forcher: It will be published on March 3rd, which is Monday. And in it I'm telling what is probably the most personal story I've ever shared with the public - the most important friendship in my life, my friendship with Sarah. She was my best friend and had an extremely rare genetic defect and died very young as a result. She died when I was twelve, almost thirteen years old.
In this book, I recount these memories and explain why and how I became the person I am today and there are very personal insights into our childhood, but also the time when I had to say goodbye to her. I also describe the long and difficult path back to myself through grief and loss.
That sounds really exciting! When did you decide to write this book - and why?
I actually knew early on that I wanted to tell this story because Sarah was simply an extraordinary person, quite apart from her illness. She taught me an incredible amount. I always had the feeling that I felt this inner calling and a longing to share her story. I really wanted people out there to get to know Sarah - even though she is no longer here. I realized that I couldn't just quickly tell this big and important story in an interview or on a talk show. I wanted to tell it in a form in which I could take my time - and the book was the logical choice.
You said that you were twelve or thirteen when this happened. Today you are 28 years old. What has changed the most over time?
I don't believe that time heals all wounds. But it certainly gives you the strength to deal with these wounds better.
The years after Sarah's death were very challenging for me. I wasn't ready to face these feelings for a long time. For me, the world had fallen apart at the seams and it took me a long time to find my bearings again. When I grew up, at 18, 19, 20, I realized that I still had a long life ahead of me - and that this was a gift.
Through Sarah, I had seen that there were people who deserved a long life just as much, but had to go much earlier. That helped me to accept and process the pain. I understood that living through the pain is worth it because there is something beautiful waiting at the end.
How do you view this friendship today?
Today I look at this friendship from an adult perspective. But through writing and the many conversations about it, I feel very close to Sarah and my child self again. That is a great gift for me.
Are you still in contact with Sarah's family?
Yes! Sarah's mother is even coming to my book launch in Innsbruck. I'm very happy about that.
We are simply very close. When I see her, I always realize that the loss not only affected me deeply, but also the adults back then. Her mother, Lisi, was like a second mother figure to me. I spent a lot of time with her and owe her a lot.
How does Lisi feel about the publication of your book? Did you talk to her about it beforehand?
Yes, that was very important to me. I only wanted to tell this story if I had her blessing. Three years ago, I met with her in my home town and asked her if I could write about Sarah and our friendship. She looked at me and said, "Ronja, you not only have my blessing, you have my full support."
That touched me deeply. We've been in touch ever since. She also sends me children's photos of Sara and me, and I am very happy that she comes to the reading.
When Sarah died, you were already in front of the "Bergdoktor" camera as "Lilli Gruber". Were there moments when you considered quitting? Or did it help you to be distracted?
As a child, acting was a refuge for me.
I had already played the role of "Lilli Gruber" for three years and knew it well. While my own life had gone completely off the rails, everything was still fine in this role.
Now, as an adult, I can't imagine going back to work immediately after a loss. But at the time, it was exactly the right thing for me.
On the book cover you are holding a little horse figure. What's it all about?
The horse is made of red stone - it was the last present I received from Sarah. It's my lucky charm. She brought it back from her vacation, it was for my last birthday, which she witnessed. This horse means an incredible amount to me. It's always on my desk and also accompanies me on my reading tour.
Thank you very much for this lovely interview!
