Ronja Forcher: “Forever by my side”

How do you view this friendship today?

Today I look at this friendship from an adult perspective. But through writing and the many conversations about it, I feel very close to Sarah and my child self again. That is a great gift for me.

Are you still in contact with Sarah's family?

Yes! Sarah's mother is even coming to my book launch in Innsbruck. I'm very happy about that.

We are simply very close. When I see her, I always realize that the loss not only affected me deeply, but also the adults back then. Her mother, Lisi, was like a second mother figure to me. I spent a lot of time with her and owe her a lot.

How does Lisi feel about the publication of your book? Did you talk to her about it beforehand?

Yes, that was very important to me. I only wanted to tell this story if I had her blessing. Three years ago, I met with her in my home town and asked her if I could write about Sarah and our friendship. She looked at me and said, "Ronja, you not only have my blessing, you have my full support."

That touched me deeply. We've been in touch ever since. She also sends me children's photos of Sara and me, and I am very happy that she comes to the reading.

When Sarah died, you were already in front of the "Bergdoktor" camera as "Lilli Gruber". Were there moments when you considered quitting? Or did it help you to be distracted?

As a child, acting was a refuge for me.

I had already played the role of "Lilli Gruber" for three years and knew it well. While my own life had gone completely off the rails, everything was still fine in this role.

Now, as an adult, I can't imagine going back to work immediately after a loss. But at the time, it was exactly the right thing for me.

On the book cover you are holding a little horse figure. What's it all about?

The horse is made of red stone - it was the last present I received from Sarah. It's my lucky charm. She brought it back from her vacation, it was for my last birthday, which she witnessed. This horse means an incredible amount to me. It's always on my desk and also accompanies me on my reading tour.

Thank you very much for this lovely interview!