Over and out: Austria’s Olympic hero calls it quits!

Profile

Lukas MÄHR (34) 470, foresailor

Born: April 23, 1990 in Bregenz (Vorarlberg)

Place of residence: Gutenstein (Lower Austria)

Marital status: married, father of two boys (Lorin, Jonathan)

Club: Yachtclub Bregenz

Coach: Morgan Reeser (USA)

Greatest successes (all 470s):

Olympics: Gold Paris/Marseille 2024 (with Lara Vadlau)

World Championships: Bronze in Thessaloniki 2017 (with David Bargehr), 4th in The Hague 2023 (with Vadlau), 8th in Haifa 2022 (with Vadlau)

Junior World Championships: Silver 2010 (with Bargehr)

Award: Team of the Year 2024 in Austria